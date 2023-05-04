NORTH PORT — North Port residents stressed the need for better prevention and communication at a workshop on hurricane resiliency.
“I think prevention is the most important thing,” North Port resident Anna Kopfhamer said after the meeting.
NORTH PORT — North Port residents stressed the need for better prevention and communication at a workshop on hurricane resiliency.
“I think prevention is the most important thing,” North Port resident Anna Kopfhamer said after the meeting.
The city of North Port hosted a community meeting at the Morgan Family Community Center, with roughly 30 residents attending.
The presentation was led by consultants from Olson Group, a firm specializing in emergency management and recovery planning.
Olson Senior Vice President Adam Montella, a Sarasota County native, opened the meeting by praising North Port for its continued growth and resiliency both before and after Hurricane Ian.
“It’s great to see how strong North Port has become,” Montella said.
Montella and Assistant Vice President Anthony Mangeri noted North Port was in a relatively good position going into the storm.
Their presentation cited an anonymous local survey they conducted, which found most respondents said the city provided adequate warning prior to the storm to allow them to make preparations.
The Olson Group also approved of the decision by city leadership to bury some utility lines underground, shielding them from storm damage.
The same survey, however, also found a low degree of satisfaction with communications from the city after the hurricane. Respondents said it was difficult to find information on which areas were safe and how soon they could return to their at-risk homes.
Roughly 63% of respondents, according to the Olson survey, reported damage to their property as a result of Hurricane Ian.
Those feelings were corroborated by attendees. One woman said that she had to flee the area and stay at a hotel upstate, with support from family; after seven days, she said that she still had no idea whether or not floodwaters were still high near her home.
Kopfhamer, for her part, said Sarasota County could also have taken more precautions before the storm.
She cited flooding in her neighborhood of Country Club Ridge, which she believes could have been mitigated by better maintaining the local canals or creating flow patterns to remove excess storm surge.
Other complaints blurred the line between city and county responsibility, with attendees criticizing shelter preparedness and the county’s perceived lack of movement to restore communications infrastructure that the city relied on.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher and Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough thanked attendees for coming to the workshop and implored them to keep engaging with city staff about how to best prepare for future storm seasons.
“Please, continue to have these conversations,” Yarborough said after the meeting.
Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.