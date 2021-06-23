After two years of skipping the Florida Standards Assessment test, third graders throughout Florida sat down and took it this year — and most districts reported a drop in reading scores.
The first wave of results from the Florida Standards Assessments came out this week. The tests measure how well students have learned Florida Standards of English Language Arts and Mathematics. The math numbers have not been released, only the English Language Arts scores, which mostly tracks reading.
A key grade in the scores is for level 3, which is considered “satisfactory” on a scale of levels 1-5. Level 1 is “inadequate,” and level 5 is “mastery.”
Overall statewide, third-grade performance at level 3 and above decreased by 4 percentage points in the 2020-2021 school year compared to 2019, showing 58% scoring satisfactory or above to 54%. Education officials have anticipated the drop, fearing the “COVID-19 slide,” since students were subjected in many cases to distance learning and other barriers due to the pandemic.
Locally, Sarasota County students were down 4 percentage points, in line with the state drop. Charlotte County students were down 7 percentage points, and DeSoto County students were down 2 percentage points.
Of Sarasota County students taking the test, 66% got to level 3 or above, which is lower than the pre-pandemic tests, but well above the state average of 54%.
“We owe our amazing teachers and school leaders a profound debt of gratitude for their perseverance and tenacity in helping our students learn at high levels, despite the unimaginable challenges and circumstances that this past school year presented,” Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen said in a release.
“Together, we look forward to dissecting and analyzing the achievement data to proactively plan and target every student’s unique learning needs with a continuous level of improvement for next year.”
Charlotte County School District’s proficiency rates are 7 percentage points lower than pre-pandemic 2019 English Language Arts rates, but still higher than the state average, district official point out.
“According to this data, our district (62%) has beat the state average (54%) and we are ranked 12th among all 67 districts,” said Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley.
The DeSoto County School District’s proficiency rates are 2 percentage points lower than 2019. DeSoto County reportedly had 2% of grade 3 students as remote learners. DeSoto’s scores, however, are lower, with only 32% of students hitting level 3.
While remote learning may have played a part in school grades, Sarasota County had 12% of grade 3 students as remote learners this school year. Charlotte County reportedly had 1% of grade 3 students as remote learners.
Additional assessment outcomes in reading and math for grades 3-10 will be announced in late July.
