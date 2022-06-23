NORTH PORT — Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County turned over the keys to three local hardworking families in June.
The brand new homes are all on Rockman Street in North Port.
"A Habitat home dedication is the culmination of countless volunteer hours and donor dollars, whose sole purpose is to make housing affordable for everyone," CEO Christina McCauley said at the ceremony.
"At Habitat, we build homes, we build community, and we build hope. These houses become forever homes that our homeowners worked so hard to achieve through many sweat-equity hours and educational classes. These new homeowners are investing in the future of their families for generations to come," she said.
New homeowner Kelli Boggs received the keys to her new home Tuesday morning.
"I am so grateful to everyone who helped make this happen," Boggs said.
New homeowner Millie Aragones was fighting back tears at the dedication of her new home on Tuesday afternoon.
"I can't believe this … I never thought I would have a new home with a mortgage I can afford," Aragones said.
Both families received handmade prayer blankets from Quilting for Missions Group, a gift certificate to the Habitat South Sarasota ReStore, a house plant from Lowe's, along with other gifts.
"Many people do not know that there is a thorough process to get accepted into the program to get on the list to build a new home," Habitat board Vice President Darlene Eckert said.
"Applicants must be residents of Sarasota County, and contribute 300 hours of 'sweat equity' on their new home. They have to attend homeowner training workshops and they need to provide a letter from their employer stating they are valued employees."
Eckert added that the list of applicants has grown exponentially in the past two years.
"With rental home prices out of reach for many residents, more and more people are in need of help."
The organization has dedicated four homes so far in 2022, and volunteers are currently working on a fifth home.
"Congratulations to the Pittman, the Boggs and the Aragones families," McCauley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.