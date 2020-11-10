NORTH PORT — North Port police arrested three more people in connection with a kidnapping and beating that took place in a North Port mobile home park Oct. 27.
Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies arrested Shane Lee Richards, 42, and Stephanie Marie Draine, 34, both of North Port, and Melissa Dawn Arthur, 45, of Englewood, according to reports released Tuesday.
Deputies arrested a fourth person, Franklin John Pancek, of Venice, last week.
The three face charges ranging from battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Oct. 27, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a man lying in the intersection of River Road and U.S. 41.
When officers arrived, they found the man had been badly beaten. He said he had been held at gunpoint and kidnapped from a home in North Port, then bound with zip ties and brought to a trailer in the Myakka Mobile Home Park, where he was beaten by people using a club and a small safe, report show.
He said he was able to escape when his ties were loosened.
The man said he had taken items from Stephanie Draine's home in the mobile home park, and called her to return them, court records show.
Deputies said it was during the meet-up in North Port that Draine, Richards and Arthur kidnapped him. He and Richards had a "physical confrontation," then Arthur pulled out a gun and forced into the back seat of a vehicle.
The suspects took the man to Draine's home in the Myakka Mobile Home Park at U.S. 41 and River Road, where he was beaten for several hours, zip tied, gagged and struck with several items, including a small club and a safe, according to the affidavit.
The man sustained shattered eye sockets, bruising and lacerations to his wrists, ankles and throat. He spent two days in a local hospital.
Deputies charged Stephanie Marie Draine, of the 2700 block of Shady Lane, North Port with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping. Her bond was set at $90,000. North Port Police also charged her with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, and resisting an officer without violence. Her bond for those charges was $9,500.
Melissa Dawn Arthur, of the 11100 block of Oceanspray Blvd., Englewood, was charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Her bond was $200,000.
Shane Lee Richards, of the 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, aggravated battery, and kidnapping. His bond was set at $200,500. He also was charged with violation of probation on charges of burglary and grand theft.
On Oct. 29, deputies charged Franklin John Pancek, of the 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice with kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was in the Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday, held on $300,000 bond.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.