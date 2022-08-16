Reginald Tyrone Davis

Reginald Tyrone Davis
Nathan Fisher

Nathan Fisher
Brashon Hall

Brashon Hall

VENICE — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three Tampa men following an early morning robbery at a gas station and store near Interstate 75.

The robbery happened at 3 a.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven Exxon station at 2751 N. River Road, according to authorities. The men were arrested later following a car chase on I-75 and several Sarasota streets and after the men ran from deputies, according to reports released Tuesday by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.


