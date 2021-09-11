Through the years

The 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial at Patriot Park in Venice had rocks and flowers left by those who stopped by it on Friday morning marking the 19th anniversary in 2020 of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The DeSoto County High School Blazing Blue Band play “The Star-Spangled Banner” and other patriotic songs in front of the county courthouse in 2012 to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
During the singing of the national anthem, second-grader Cody Williams lowered his eyes and held his hand over his heart during a morning ceremony in 2013 held at St. Charles Borromeo School in Port Charlotte to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District — as well as Sarasota County firefighters and EMS personnel — marked the 14th anniversary of 9/11 with a moment of silence at 10 a.m., Sept. 11, 2015. At the fire districts Station 71, Englewood firefighter Pat Zadai, Division Chief John Stubbs, Englewood Chief Scott Lane, district Fire Inspector Richard Chapman, Battalion Chief Al Sardina, and firefighters Julio R. Fuste and West Harris stand silently.
DeSoto County honored the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in 2019. The morning gathering at the DeSoto County courthouse brought together those wishing to pay to tribute to the nearly 3,000 Americans killed that day. The DeSoto Honor Guard readies a gun salute.
Vince Danise was working a marine construction job in Manhattan near the World Trade Center when terrorists flew planes into the center’s two towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Danise displays 150 flags at his North Port home on each anniversary, including in 2019.
DeSoto County paramedic/firefighter Randy Hipp rings a bell in a traditional sounding to commemorate the death of a Sept. 11 first responders a the 9/11 anniversary in 2011 at the DeSoto County Courthouse.
Staff member Chrissy McCullough brought in a piece of the last standing beam from the Twin Towers and a 10-year anniversary flag that flew in Battery Park. Both pieces were given to her uncle who had worked at the 9/11 recovery site in New York City. She shared the items and a bit of the stories with Avalee Eversole and Magnus Walker in the 3-year-old classroom.
Members of North Port Fire Rescue were thanked by some of the 250 who attended a 9/11 memorial ceremony near City Hall in 2011 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America.
North Port Fire Rescue Lt. Kristy Halvorsen, left, listens to fire Chief Bill Taaffe as he describes Halvorsen’s particiption in the Brotherhood Ride 2011. Halvorsen and a group of area first responders started out on Aug. 20 and rode their bicycles to ground zero in New York City to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Halvorsen was presented a certificate of recognition Monday at the North Port City Commission meeting. Taaffe told those in the audience at the 2011 meeting that Halvorsen also had cut her hair prior to the trip and donated it to the Children’s Leukemia Foundation in honor of Tim Mason, a former city firefighter who is battling the disease.
North Port police and fire department honor guards escort the flag Tuesday morning at the start of the city’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony. About 200 turned out to mark the 11th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2012.
Venice Christian School fifth-grade students placed 3,000 flags in front of the 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial at Patriots Park in Venice in 2016 to honor the approximately 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
SUN PHOTO LAUREN COFFEY Police, fire and city officials face the flag as it is lowered to half staff in 2016 for the Sept. 11 attacks. North Port held its annual remembrance ceremony for the 15th anniversary for the attacks.
Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, the United States experienced one of the deadliest single days in its history. Two planes, carrying 92 people and 65 people, respectively, crashed into each of the World Trade Center towers. Minutes later, another flight, carrying 64, crashed into the side of the Pentagon. A final plane crashed minutes after that one, in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers successfully steered it away from its White House target, killing 44 more. All told, 2,977 Americans lost their lives that day, thanks to the extremist beliefs of Osama bin Laden and his jihadist following.
The Venice Middle School Young Marines take part in the ninth annual Remember the Fallen 5K in North Port in 2019. More than 550 runners took part in the race that is done in memory of first responders who were killed trying to help others during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Runners pass beneath a large American flag hanging over part of the course in 2014. Inspired by the events of 9/11, the Remember the Fallen 5K remembers and honors first responders and members of the military, many of whom run the race in full gear.
Runners take off from the starting line of the 2014 Remember the Fallen 5K Memorial Run, held in 2014 at the George Mullen Community Center in North Port, with the North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard playing host.
North Port Fire Rescue Department Chief Bill Taaffe prepares to cross the finish line Saturday with a time of 40 minutes, 20 seconds in the first Remember the Fallen 5K Memorial Run in 2011. More than 200 runners participated in the run, sponsored by Zoomers Southwest Florida Running and Triathlon Club, North Port Fire Rescue and the city. Proceeds raised were donated to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation and the North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard.
Barbara Miller Vaughn, left, folds up a remembrance flag while Gold Star father Kris Hager, of Venice, speaks in 2019 at Patriots Park. Hager’s son, Joshua, was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army as a Ranger when he was killed Feb. 22, 2007 in Iraq.
Former New York City firefighter Wilberto “Willie” Acosta, who now works as a police service aide for the Venice Police Department, spoke briefly on Sept. 11, 2019 at the seventh annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony 2019 at Patriots Park.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY CAROL SAKOWITZ
SUN FILE PHOTO
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell honors the officers of the New York Police Department during a bell ceremony to commemorate the 14th anniversary of 9/11 in September, 2015.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY BRENDA BARBOSA
North Port Fire Chief Bill Taaffe explains to children in 2015 about the piece of the Twin Towers they are looking at after Friday morning’s memorial ceremony on the 14th anniversary of Sept. 11.
PHOTO PROVIDED
SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
Two Blue Mass participants donned T-shirts in honor of the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 during a 2011 event.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY BETSY WILLIAMS
PHOTOS BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL
Uniform personnel march during the North Port annual remembrance ceremony for the Sept. 11 attacks. The ceremony in 2016 marked the 15-year anniversary.
SUN FILE PHOTO LAUREN COFFEY
More than 100 cadets walk down a hallway in Charlotte High School before participating in the NJROTC configuration of 9/11 on the football field on the 13th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA
SUN FILE PHOTO BY TOM HARMENING
A crowd at Patriots Park in Venice listens to speakers during a Sept. 11, 2001 memorial ceremony held in 2019.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
ARCADIAN FILE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURTON
SUN FILE PHOTO BY BETSY WILLIAMS
Venice Fire Department Lt. Dan Taylor runs the Remember the Fallen 5K in his firefighting gear in 2019 in North Port as a part of an event honoring those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN FILE PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Tod Backer stands quietly at the 9/11 ceremony held at the DeSoto County Courthouse on the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
ARCADIAN FILE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURTON
SUN FILE PHOTO BY CAROL SAKOWITZ
The American flag was flying at half staff on the 10-year anniversary of Sept. 11 at the Veteran’s Memorial at Heritage Park in Venice.
PHOTO COURTESY OF JEAN MARIE BURTON
Residents and members of local civic groups came out in 2013 to support first responders on the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN FILE PHOTO BY ANNE KLOCKENKEMPER
SUN FILE PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
The DeSoto County Honor Guard salutes the American flag as its raised during the memorial service for Sept. 11 at DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park in Arcadia in 2016.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL
Chaplain John Twohig of the DeSoto County Fire Rescue, right, gives the Fire Department Prayer at the memorial service for Sept. 11 in 2016.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL
Onlookers attend the dedication of the Venice 9/11 Victims and Fallen Military Heroes Memorial in Patriots Park on Sept. 11, 2012.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON
Carol Jean Sweeney displays a special September 11 Memorial American flag at Patriots Park in 2016.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II
SUN FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
SUN FILE PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
SUN FILE PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
North Port firefighter/EMT Kevyn Bosma rings a bell during a moment of silence observed prior to the awards presentation ceremony of the “Remember the Fallen” 5K Memorial Run in 2011.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA
North Port Fire Rescue firefighter/paramedic George Miller was one of many local firefighters who competed in the Remember the Fallen 5K Memorial Run in 2011.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA
SUN FILE PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
To not forget is to honor — and the communities throughout the region has made remembering those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 a priority every year.
The ceremonies are sometimes solemn affairs, recounting stories from survivors of 9/11 and the Global War on Terror.
Sometimes, they are learning events in classrooms. And sometimes, they have been active — like North Port’s traditional “Remember the Fallen” run, which features athletes who jog on the course while firefighters in full gear take on the 5K route in full gear.
