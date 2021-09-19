Timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance

• 2019
Gabby Petito moves to Florida. She lives with Brian Laundrie at his family's home in North Port. She gets her Florida driver's license in 2019.
• 2021
The couple are engaged, but postpone wedding plans. They plan to take a trip out West in her converted 2012 Ford Transit van and document their travels with photos and videos.
• June 2021
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie travel from North Port to New York. He is originally from Blue Point, on Long Island. Her family lives in Suffolk County, Long Island. They are there to celebrate her brother's high school graduation.
• July 2
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie leave Blue Point, New York, heading west.
• July 5
Petito and Laundrie are in Kansas and post photos of Monument Rocks Natural Landmark on Instagram.
• July 8
Petito and Laundrie are in Colorado, and post photos of Colorado Springs.
• July 30
Petito and Laundrie are in Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah.
• Aug. 12
Police in Moab pull over the van and make contact with Petito and Laundrie. A witness called police after seeing "some sort of altercation," according to Moab Police report.
The couple say they were arguing in the van, and Petito scratched Laundrie's arm when she realized the police were pulling them over. She told an officer she had OCD, according to police body cam footage. They both said they were together in the van "the last four or five months" and there was some tension. Petito was "confused and emotional," according to one of the officers.
"(T)he male and female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn't wish to see anyone charged with a crime," according to the report from Officer Eric Pratt.
No charges are filed.
"I instructed both Gabrielle and Brian to take advantage of this time apart to relax their emotions and get control of their anxiety," Robbins reported.
• Aug. 25
Gabby Petito is "last known to be in Grand Teton, Wyoming on 8/25/21 heading toward Yellowstone National Park," according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help search for her.
• Aug. 30
Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito's mother, say the last text message she received from her daughter came on Aug. 30. The family says they don't believe Gabby sent the message.
• Sept. 1
Brian Laundrie returns to the home on Wabasso Avenue, North Port on Sept. 1, according to reports. He has Petito's van.
• Sept 11
Just before 7 p.m., Gabby Petito's family reports her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York. North Port police go to the Laundries' home to try to talk to Brian. The family gives them contact information for their attorney, Steve Bertolino in Blue Point, Long Island.
• Sept 12
North Port police impound the 2012 Ford Van and tow it to police headquarters where evidence technicians examine it for clues.
• Sept 13
North Port police issue a statement about Gabby Petito and ask people to come forward if they have information about her whereabouts. "The North Port Police Department is actively assisting in this case in conjunction with the Suffolk County Police Department where she was reported missing. We currently have no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port. With that said, the circumstances are odd," the statement reads.
• Sept. 14
The Laundries' attorney, Steven Bertolino issues a statement saying “the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”
Gabby Petito's family issues a statement of their own, begging for help finding her.
“The Schmidt and Petito family are going through the worst moments of their lives. Their beautiful twenty-two year old daughter is missing and the one person that can help find Gabby refuses to help,” it said.
Meanwhile, North Port Police has a dozen detectives working the case, combing things such as convenience store cameras to toll readers and banking records, spokesman Josh Taylor said.
• Sept. 15
North Port Police name Brian Laundrie a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance. Police Chief Todd Garrison says he is hindering their investigation. His attorney issues a second statement, saying Brian Laundrie "will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel."
Moab Police release the report about their encounter with Petito and Laundrie to the media.
• Sept. 16
Moab Police release body camera footage of their conversations with Petito and Laundrie.
Police in Utah say they are "actively looking" into any connection between Petito's disappearance and the killings of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner. The couple was last seen alive in Moab on Aug. 13, the day after police encountered Petito and Laundrie. Their bodies were found at a campsite a few days later with gunshot wounds. The FBI is also involved in this case.
North Port Police hold a news conference with Gabby Petito's father, Joe Petito. He begs for help finding her and asks the Laundrie family to help. Later in the day, Richard Stafford, attorney for Gabby's family, reads a letter from the family asking Laundrie's parents to assist the investigation.
• Sept. 17
Gabby Petito's family continues their plea for help finding Gabby, speaking to news media and issuing statements.
Meanwhile out West, the search for Gabby Petito expands into at least two states and two national parks. Grand Teton National Park alerts visitors to Petito’s disappearance. Yellowstone National Park on its social media also posted Petito’s photo and description.
In North Port, residents held an evening vigil for Gabby Petito at North Port City Hall.
Brian Laundrie goes missing. While a group of people and media grows outside the Laundries' home on Wabasso Avenue, North Port Police enter the house and remove items they say belong to Brian Laundrie. Laundrie's parents say he is no longer at the home, and police classify him as "missing."
• Sept. 18
About 50 law enforcement officers begin a search for Brian Laundrie in North Port's 600-acre Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and just north of it at the 25,000-acre T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve. Police say his family told them he may be there, and his car had been in that area, although it "made its way" back to the family's home, police said.
Grand Teton National Park officials closed a campsite area in the eastern portion of the park while the search there continued.
Anyone with information about Gabby Petito is asked to call the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324 if they see her.
