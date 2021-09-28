NORTH PORT — Duane Chapman is still receiving hundreds of calls through his tip line and at least one solid lead to add to the timeline in the days after Gabrielle "Gabby" Petitio's disappearance.
The reality TV star known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" came to North Port on Saturday to speak to Brian Laundrie's parents Christopher and Roberta.
By Monday, Chapman went to Fort DeSoto Park in Pinellas County where he said Roberta Laundrie signed a campground form on Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8.
That was after their son, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a cross-country trip in Petito's van. She was reported missing Sept. 11 and later found dead in a national forest in Wyoming.
On her social media is a photo of the pair from February in Fort DeSoto Park, which is about 75 miles from North Port.
Chapman believes Brian Laundrie will go places in the woods he's familiar with to hide from authorities. The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie after finding he used a credit card illegally in Wyoming after Petito's disappearance.
"Dog is receiving hundreds and hundreds of calls through his tip line," Chapman's spokesperson Jennifer Willingham told The Daily Sun on Tuesday.
Willingham said Chapman isn't available for interviews while he's searching and sifting through the leads.
"Dog is creating new content," Willingham said of upcoming shows Chapman has in the works. "Right now he interrupted his honeymoon (in Florida with new wife Francie Frane) to search for Brian."
Chapman has spread the word about his search and findings on "Dr. Oz," "Fox & Friends" and Fox Digital. His search was also featured on Newsweek, TMZ, the New York Post, YouTube, Yahoo News and more.
Chapman is very well known, said Willingham, adding he's been on television for years with several reality-based shows with the new series "Unleashed" canceled this year before it aired on the streaming service.
"Plans have yet to be announced," Willingham said of the next show.
