NORTH PORT — Dick and Isabella Copenhaver never set foot in Florida. Yet they owned a vacant lot they bought in the 1960s. It was pictured as Florida paradise.
But the Copenhavers ended up in Las Vegas.
Isabella Copenhaver, looking for a nonprofit to which to donate the parcel, happened on The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, a nonprofit whose goal is mostly habitat preservation.
Its members had already purchased North Port property in Sarasota County auctions, another parcel was donated, and are in the process of accepting some land gifts. The Conservancy’s goal is a corridor of habitat-friendly land for scrub-jays, a bird found only in Florida. Keeping greenspace and securing North Port’s ecosystem are further goals.
Isabella Copenhaver contacted Barbara Lockhart, the Conservancy’s founder.
“Did you want to have it?” Copenhaver asked Lockhart of the land donation. “She said ‘yup.’ It was very simple. It’s just one little plot of land in North Port, Florida. But if you can do some good (for the environment), go ahead and take it.”
Lockhart’s nonprofit pushes for greenspace in North Port, something difficult as structures go up at a remarkable clip; some 13,000 construction permits get issued this year. Illegal or rushed land-clearing is another concern, with violators lining up at code enforcement hearings.
The parcel the Copenhavers donated, near Ponce de Leon and Biscayne boulevards, is on a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission scrub jay habitat map. Developers in that zone must follow state rules to ensure bird safety. It is sometimes cheaper to flip those parcels, Lockhart and others insisted. The Conservancy has five other lots on that commission map.
The Copenhavers’ property is worth $3,500 to $15,000, depending on circumstances. The couple had bought the lot from General Development Corp. as an investment — $1,600, or $50 a month — pitched to American G.I.s as Eden. They were in England, Dick with the U.S. Air Force, Isabella working with an American automaker.
“We were paying taxes (on it) for 55 years,” Isabella said. “And we weren’t going to retire to Florida. And it’s such a cute, wee little bird,” she said of scrub-jays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.