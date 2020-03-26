NORTH PORT — The staff and teachers at Toledo Blade Elementary want to show their students how much they miss them.
Today from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., they are hosting a “Staffulty Parade” around the neighborhood, combining the words “staff” and “faculty.”
The school employees will wave to students from their vehicles, and encourage families to do the same. They are asking families to say hello from a safe distance, whether that be the driveway, sidewalk, or inside their home, as the parade passes.
The approximate times are as follows:
Circle around Toledo Blade Elementary: 12:15-12:20
Chamberlain Road: 12:20-12:30
Plantation Neighborhood: 12:30-12:45
The Lakes Apartments: 12:45-12:55
Cypress Falls at Woodlands: 12:55-1:05
Cedar Grove Neighborhood: 1:15-1:30
Parade on Price Boulevard: 1:30
Check out the school’s Facebook page for more information.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
