SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards was not completely surprised at Tuesday night's election results.
"Earlier in the day, it appeared some Democrat candidates were leading — but going into the evening, that changed," Edwards said.
Republican Bridget Ziegler retained her seat on the School Board for the third time — and two allied candidates joined her.
Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos ran on a ticket, calling itself ZEM, that was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
While the race is nonpartisan, politics played a large role in the race. Edwards, who is in the middle of his first term, has lost his own allies on the board.
"Regardless of the situation, my job will remain the same — to protect our students and serve our staff," Edwards said Wednesday.
During his two years on the board, Edwards has usually been aligned with two other School Board members, Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin. Edwards was a bit of a shock when he won his seat in an upset of School Board member Eric Robinson.
Robinson is a longtime GOP chieftain in Sarasota County who had name recognition and a cash stockpile — but lost to Edwards, a relative unknown, in 2020.
Now, with a bit of an electoral target on his back, Edwards said he does not know at this time if he will run again in two years.
"I am keeping my options open," he said. "I am not a quitter. The future remains to be seen. We'll see how the new board members unify and govern."
Edwards has not been shy while on the board, calling recesses when members of the public spoke off-topic during times for residents comments and often speaking his mind. Edwards is often a more liberal voice in a more conservative county.
Board member Shirley Brown, who is retiring in January, said she was disappointed with the results Tuesday night.
"I am concerned for our teachers, but my hope is that the new board members put the politics aside and focus on the students," Brown said. "I hope they go to Florida School Board Association trainings and learn how to conduct efficient meetings."
Outgoing member Jane Goodwin was unavailable for comment.
The Sarasota County Republican Party declared a "SWEEP!" in School Board races on Wednesday with wins by Ziegler, Enos and Marinelli.
"Parents win, children win, education first wins," the party said in an email newsletter.
The three incoming School Board members appeared on Fox & Friends First, an early morning news show, Thursday morning.
"We've had a liberal Board for decades, and that just doesn't line up with the community we serve," Ziegler said in the interview. "We want to bring the power back to the parents."
Ziegler later appeared on Steve Bannon's "War Room" about her win. Bannon was recently convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress.
The YouTube channel of that conversation was offline Friday.
In previous conversations on Bannon's podcast, she called herself the "vocal conservative" for the county.
"At the end of the day, they are not used to dissent," she said of the then 3-2 split which was largely she and School Board member Karen Rose on an often losing end of the Brown, Goodwin and Edwards vote.
"I'm a mother of three and believe education is paramount and very much am a part of the parent awakening," she said.
Controversy will likely continue on some levels, with websites pointing out local Republican relationships with some groups like the Proud Boys, several of whom are shown in photos of the GOP election party Tuesday night.
Vice.com, considered a "left, center-left" news organization by Media Bias Fact Check, stated several images show a person holding up his fingers in a known sign of white power.
The Vice story states organizers of Sarasota Watchdogs denied it was a sign of white power.
Another recent controversy showcases Edwards — highlighted by Ziegler's husband Christian Ziegler on a video — speaking about being "woke" when it comes to student's needs.
Christian Ziegler, a vice chair for the Florida Republican Party, wrote on Twitter that it showed Edwards "admitting everything people fear is going on."
For Edwards, he is moving on from the Tuesday election.
"I have a good, solid relationship with our community and staff, and I look forward to continuing to serve them in the best ways possible," he said.
