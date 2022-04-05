He is one of 1,300 local government management professionals credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
The designation was a stipulation in the hiring process. Fletcher took the North Port job in October, replacing Pete Lear.
“Congratulations are in order,” North Port Mayor Pete Emrich said. “Having this type of professionalism and credentials when working with policy and other practices benefits the commission, staff and, most importantly, those we serve.”
To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government, have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field, and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by ICMA," Fletcher said. "I am committed to the city of North Port, and this highlights the fact that I am dedicated to being the best public servant possible and at the highest public administration level possible."
Fletcher is a graduate of the Leadership ICMA class of 2014. The experience helped prepare him to be North Port’s city manager, he said. Now he hosts a group of professionals for the Leadership ICMA class of 2022.
Fletcher has more than 20 years of professional government experience.
Prior to his appointment in 2021 as North Port city manager, he served as assistant chief administrative officer for Montgomery County, Maryland.
