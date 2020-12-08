NStowtruckcrash120920

North Port emergency workers work to get a tow truck driver out of his crashed vehicle and onto a stretcher Tuesday on Interstate 75. The driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — A tow truck driver was hospitalized in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The driver, who was not named, was headed north on the highway, approaching mile marker 177 near the the Toledo Blade exit. He was in the right-hand lane when a tire blew, sending him across lanes of traffic, then back across the interstate and onto the shoulder.

The tow truck flipped and spun into a tree, troopers reported.

The driver, who is 56 years old and from North Miami Beach, suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.


