Tampa Bay and the waters around Manatee County are bearing the brunt of the toxic red tide this week.
Meanwhile, the concentrations of the toxic algae may be subsiding in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.
The toxic algae was either completely gone or is down to natural concentrations in samples collected this week in Sarasota and Charlotte counties by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
One water sample collected Wednesday from Gasparilla Sound in Charlotte County contained a low concentration, 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water.
Monday and again on Wednesday, water samples from Boca Grande Pass showed very low red tide concentrations. Only one water sample taken in Lee Connty Pine Island Sound on Monday turned up medium concentrations.
Tampa Bay, Pinellas red with algae
Tampa Bay and Pinellas County beaches are now experiencing more intense red tide concentrations.
Eight of 14 water samples taken on the south shore of Tampa Bay along Manatee County saw medium concentrations. The remaining six water samples saw low concentrations.
Pinellas County’s Gulf beaches from Southwest Beach in St. Petersburg north to Sandy Key Beach and Indian Rocks Beach in Clearwater are seeing medium counts of the toxic algae.
Fish kills
Since the beginning of this month, St. Petersburg and the rest of Pinellas County have seen more than their share of fish kills due to red tide, state wildlife officials reported.
On June 4, the wildlife commission received four different reports of dead fish washing up onto the shorelines of St. Petersburg and other Pinellas County beaches. The next day additional fish kills were filed, including dead fish in the channel beneath the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
In all, between May 30 and June 9, the wildlife commission received 33 reports of fish kills in Pinellas due to red tide.
During the same time period, Manatee County saw one fish kill outside of Port Manatee in the south end of Tampa Bay. And on May 30, Venice is listed as experiencing a red tide fish kill at its South Jetty Beach.
Piney Point problem?
Whether or not the nitrogen and other nutrients from the 215 million-gallon spill from a phosphate industry retention pond in April is responsible for a sudden burst of red tide and fish kills remains undetermined, according to the Tampa Bay Estuary Program May newsletter.
More than 200 tons of nutrients spilled into the bay.
“Bloom of these algal species are not atypical during this time of year in Tampa Bay,” the newsletter stated. “Identifying links to the initial nutrient-rich discharges from Piney Point are pending further analyses.”
The lack of rain and higher salinity levels allowed the red tide algae to seep and establish itself deeper into Tampa Bay and into the plume of nutrients resulting from the Piney Point spill, the newsletter stated.
That being said, Estuary Program executive director Ed Sherwood said what we do on land affects water quality. He expects the Piney Point spill to affect Tampa Bay and surrounding waters for months, if not longer.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com. To learn more about the Tampa Bay Estuary Program and the Piney Point spill, visit tbep.org.
