NORTH PORT— Traffic was down to one lane on U.S. 41 near Tuscola Blvd. Tuesday afternoon, after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.
The bicyclist didn't appear to have any major injuries, according to police.
As a precaution, the bicyclist was taken by ground as a trauma alert.
Any traffic delays experienced are expected to be cleared up shortly, police said. The North Port Police Department is still investigating.
