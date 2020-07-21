NORTH PORT— Traffic was down to one lane on U.S. 41 near Tuscola Blvd. Tuesday afternoon, after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

The bicyclist didn't appear to have any major injuries, according to police.

As a precaution, the bicyclist was taken by ground as a trauma alert. 

Any traffic delays experienced are expected to be cleared up shortly, police said.  The North Port Police Department is still investigating. 

