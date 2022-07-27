The Sumter Boulevard and Interstate 75 exchange in a lighter morning traffic. That’s not always the case, however, which Florida and North Port will remedy with improvements and traffic signals at Sumter and at the Toledo Blade and I-75 interchanges.
NORTH PORT — Thousands of North Port residents leave the city for work each day. Then return home in the evening.
That weekday traffic can swamp the Interstate 75/Toledo Blade and Sumter Boulevard interchanges at drive-time.
Inbound drivers know the shoot-the-gap drill best. Wait times at the exit ramps feeding Toledo Blade and Sumter can stretch into long minutes. One side clears and drivers come rolling along in the other direction.
It can be maddening.
But relief may be coming down the road.
State and North Port transportation planners are gearing up for traffic signals and ramp improvements for those busy interchanges.
The city solicited engineering bids this week for the design and permitting services for “signalization and interchange improvements” at the two locations, the Sumter Boulevard and Toledo Blade Boulevard exits.
The updates are planned for 2024 with a cost estimate at nearly $6 million.
The city’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division met with the Florida Department of Transportation to coordinate efforts and work as partners. The design and permitting phase is estimated to be complete by June 2024, with construction beginning in November 2024.
“This is an optimistic timeline that could shift due to many factors,” North Port spokesperson Madison Heid said.
Improving the busy exchanges coincides with a $50 million facelift of River Road south of the I-75 ramp. And both North Port and Charlotte County had a long-range vision of a third I-75 interchange between Toledo Blade and Kings Highway in Charlotte County. That could be years down the road.
