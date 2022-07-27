NStrafficlights072622a.jpg

The Sumter Boulevard and Interstate 75 exchange in a lighter morning traffic. That’s not always the case, however, which Florida and North Port will remedy with improvements and traffic signals at Sumter and at the Toledo Blade and I-75 interchanges.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Thousands of North Port residents leave the city for work each day. Then return home in the evening.

That weekday traffic can swamp the Interstate 75/Toledo Blade and Sumter Boulevard interchanges at drive-time.

NStrafficlights072622b.jpg

Florida plans traffic improvements at Toledo Blade/Interstate 75 and at Sumter/I-75.


