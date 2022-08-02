NORTH PORT — The woman's flowers wilt. The man next door has crazy water bills to make his grass green. And his fertilizers get in the waterways.
North Port's Tree Lady has a fix.
“They didn't embrace anything about Florida or Florida-friendly plants,” Alice White said of many newcomers to North Port not understanding Florida's heat and sandy soil.
White is a North Port commissioner and founder of the nonprofit People For Trees, which this year has its 25th anniversary. Her message had been adapting, replacing turf grass with native ground-cover, wildflowers, shrubs or trees. In some case, placing newspaper over grass to kill it and start fresh, she said.
White teaches native plant workshops, assembles native gardens at local schools, sells Florida-friendly plants at her Tree Fair and puts the profits into citywide plantings. Blocks of North Salford Boulevard are lined in Florida-friendly trees planted by People For Trees.
White and the disciples of native plants worked again at the North Port Art Center on Sam Shapos Way. Just after sunrise, volunteers laid old newspaper over dirt and sand, placed native plants in the ground and covered it in a Florida-friendly mulch.
Port Charlotte art instructor, muralist and volunteer Laura Pucci stayed to mop up, wiping her brow with a sandy glove while describing the fakahatchee grass, beach sunflowers, milkweed, sunshine mimosa and other plantings in the ground.
“Watered by God,” she said of the moisture those plants will receive.
“It's so easy,” she added. “Instead of planting stuff that doesn't work.”
A Pucci mural and the North Port Art Center's native garden are being officially welcomed in September.
For more information on virtual classes and planting tips, visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
