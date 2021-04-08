NORTH PORT — An overseas inspired eco-event touches North Port on Saturday.
The Greening Planet Global Initiative, which is Ukraine-based, has linked with a local Rotary Club, city commissioners, nonprofits and others to plant a tree at the St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Cultural Center in North Port.
The lone sweet gum tree represents North Port’s part in a 100-country effort by more than 1 million participants, said David Pankiw, a North Porter and vice president of the Venice Nokomis Rotary.
Pankiw is co-sponsoring Saturday’s planting. North Port commissioner Alice White, the city’s “Tree Lady” and founder of People for Trees, is donating the 5- to 6-foot sweet gum.
“It’s all coming together,” said Pankiw, an investment advisor and of Ukrainain descent, adding that North Port’s sizable Slavic population made the city a natural for participation on Saturday.
Rotary International, Pankiw said, had added another activism component to its Avenues of Service, which includes providing clean water, supporting education, growing economies and other causes to its worldwide platform. Rotary dates to 1905. Its founder, Chicago lawyer Paul Harris, at that time had stated that “whatever Rotary may mean to us, to the world it will be known by the results it achieves.” There are millions of worldwide members.
Saturday’s event in North Port, in part, draws attention to global warming and the planet’s ecosystem, according to details on greeningplanet.org, the group’s social media platform. It is derived in Ukraine but reaches all corners of the globe.
“I remember planting trees there years ago,” White said of the Saturday’s planting site. “I think there may be one left, a maple,” adding that a licensed or expert gardener should always be involved in a fresh planting.
“People don’t think” it’s an artform, “but there’s a way to do it.”
Those sponsoring or joining on Saturday include North Port Forward, a local group, along with North Port Rotary, Venice Nokomis Rotary, North Port city commissioners and St. Andrew’s and St. Mary’s church groups. The public is invited. The St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Cultural Center is at 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
