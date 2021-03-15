Trees on the move at Wellen Park, $1 million effort, time-lapsed on YouTube

WELLEN PARK — Decades-old live oak trees have begun their journey to their new homes at Wellen Park.
The master-planned community’s Heritage Tree Program is relocating 26 live oaks from within the community to downtown Wellen Park, a commercial development along Tamiami Trail.
The nearly $1-million effort began more than a year ago.
As the Heritage Tree Program moves into its next phase, a time-lapse video of the tree relocation efforts is available for viewing at youtu.be/FKTFTY9_fYQ.
“This was the right thing to do both from a conservation point of view as well as creating a sense of place,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park.
The trees range from 14 inches to 96 inches in diameter, and most are 60 to 80 years old. Relocation will take up to 16 weeks, as it takes 10 hours to move a tree 1,000 feet. The 26 live oaks will travel from a quarter-mile to almost a mile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.