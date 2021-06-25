Car theft

The Florida Highway Patrol recovered a stolen Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle Friday morning on southbound Interstate 75 in South Sarasota County. A trooper pulled over the vehicle at mile marker 192, between the River Road and Jacaranda Boulevard exits. After an investigation, troopers arrested the driver, Timothy Michael Barbeau, 27, charging him with grand theft auto, driving while license suspended with knowledge, and dealing in stolen property, the FHP reported. Barbeau was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. The criminal investigation is ongoing. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL
