Truck crash on I-75 near North Port; injuries reported
Staff Report
Sep 13, 2022

NORTH PORT — Authorities are investigating a vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Tuesday that sent two trucks into a roadside ditch and snarled traffic for a couple of hours.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes about 2 miles north of the Sumter Boulevard interchange.

It involved a septic tank truck and a Comcast service van.

The two vehicles collided and then flipped into a ditch alongside the busy highway.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed injuries were involved.

The center and right lanes northbound lanes were closed for about two hours, reopening at 10 a.m.

North Port Fire Rescue and North Port Police assisted at the scene of the wreck.
