Emergency workers stand around a broken light fixture at Toledo Blade Boulevard as they wait for an inspection by state officials Tuesday. A city garbage truck knocked the light from the sign on the overpass above.
NORTH PORT — A garbage truck traveling under Interstate 75 on Toledo Blade Boulevard knocked out a light fixture on the overpass Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency officials had to close down the interstate for about an hour while inspectors cleared the bridge for traffic.
The incident happened at about 1 p.m. when a North Port city garbage truck clipped the fixture, which lights up the green metal sign affixed to the southbound overpass.
"These trucks are already just barely low enough to make it under the bridge, and the slightest height difference can cause problems like this," said Madison Heid in a post shortly after the mishap. "The Curotto Can part of the truck was just slightly too high (not even high enough to trigger the automatic alarm), which resulted in this accident." The Curotto-Can is the device on the front of the truck that allows the driver to lift and dump loads into the truck.
Because the accident involved the overpass, city officials called Florida Department of Transportation officials, who sent assessors out to check the highway for any structural problems. Law enforcement diverted southbound traffic off I-75 at ramp, then back onto the interstate using the ramp on the other side of the overpass. Northbound traffic was not diverted. Toledo Blade also was closed for that time period.
Both were reopened at 1:52 p.m. when the DOT officers determined there was no structural damage, only cosmetic.
