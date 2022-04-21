NORTH PORT — They may fix you, but unused or expired prescription drugs can hurt your family.
Painkillers, sleeping pills and stimulants can be abused by kids and teens finding them in the house. Overdose is common in such circumstances, law enforcement experts insist, as mix-and-match is the game some kids play with pills.
That includes tablets, capsules, patches and other solid meds.
Liquids such as intravenous solutions and cough syrups, syringes and other sharps and illicit drugs are not accepted.
North Port, Punta Gorda and Venice police handle disposals in a public-safety drive-thru. Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota have drop-offs. And every city and county have a prescription disposal program.
Some public agencies have year-round needle drop-off programs. Some companies have such services as well.
There were 518 kid and teen deaths relating to legal drugs in 2010, with rates stabilizing through 2019. Deaths then increased to 954 in 2020 and then to 1,146 in 2021.
Between 2019 and 2020, overdose mortality increased 94.03% and from 2020 to 2021 by 20.05%, according to federal agencies. In January 2021, drug overdose deaths exceeded homicides, and vehicle crashes and suicides combined killed 84.5% of total ODs, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
Florida had 5,268 overdose deaths per year - nearly 24% above the national average. In 2020, it had nearly 8% of all nationwide OD deaths. Only California is worse, but it has nearly 18 million more people than Florida.
Since the start of “Operation Medicine Cabinet” in 2010, Punta Gorda had rid the city of several tons of unused and expired medications. Sarasota County destroyed more than 25,343 pounds.
In Sarasota County, the sheriff's office destroyed 1,285 pounds in the first half of 2018. In Charlotte County, the sheriff's office destroyed 1,900 pounds of medicines in 2018.
Since 2010, Take-Back Day has absorbed millions of pounds in prescription drugs, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, which oversees National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Some medication flushed or drained enter the wastewater treatment system. Many of these treatments systems are not designed to remove medications.
