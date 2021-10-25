If you want to make a difference in the lives of people who are wanting to improve their English and reading skills, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County needs your help.
The nonprofit organization has a growing waiting list of adults in North Port and Venice who would like a tutor to help them improve their literary skills.
“Volunteers find that tutoring is very satisfying, and they often gain as much from the experience as their students,” said Karen E. Bridegam, literacy coordinator for the Literacy Volunteers. “The time commitment is flexible based on the schedule of the tutor and the learner.”
Tutors do not need to speak a foreign language or have teaching experience.
“We provide virtual tutor training which consists of reading assignments, short training videos, and a weekly Zoom meeting with the tutor trainer over a four-week period,” Bridegam said. “After completion, tutors will be able to select a student to work with one-on-one at any of the South Sarasota County libraries or another convenient public location.”
The next tutor training sessions will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17 and Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Those interested in learning more about the program should contact Karen Bridegam at 941-861-1320 or send an email north.port.literacy@gmail.com in North Port (including Wellen Park) or Peter Norrman at 941-861-1352 or email venice.literacy@gmail.com in Venice. For more information, visit www.literacychangeslives.org.
“You will receive a link to an orientation video, which will give you an idea of what to expect as a tutor and what is expected of you,” Bridegam said. “There are also many other ways to volunteer with LVSSC, if you decide that tutoring isn’t for you.”
New tutors will be required to pick up the materials from the North Port Public Library or the Venice Public Library several days prior to the first Wednesday meeting.
Bridegam is hoping to get an abundant amount of new volunteers.
“Many of our tutors are snowbirds and haven’t come back to us yet,” she said. “We also realized that through video chat opportunities our tutors should be willing and able to continue to work with their students no matter where they are located.
“Prior to the pandemic, the northerners would work with a student while they were in Florida, then stop when they went back home, so the student didn’t have instruction and were put back onto a very long waiting list for another tutor or the return of their original tutor the following fall/winter. Now we are training tutors in digital literacy and distance tutoring so they will be able to maintain contact with their students.”
The Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is a nonprofit community-based organization and has been serving Englewood, Laurel, Nokomis, North Port, Osprey and Venice since 1982.
Volunteers helped 307 adults from 52 different countries in 2019-2020.
