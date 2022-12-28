Dealing out funds for Literacy Volunteers

From left, Barb McCartney, Lise Milles, Mary Louse Belisle, Donna Sweet, Carolyn Bach and Cincy McClanahan enjoy the START party to benefit the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County at Hotel Venezia.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS

NORTH PORT — A local nonprofit is looking for people who can spare a couple hours each week to help a Ukraine refugee learn English.

Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is recruiting volunteers for its upcoming  January training sessions. The organization will also be offering online training in 2023.


