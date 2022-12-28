From left, Barb McCartney, Lise Milles, Mary Louse Belisle, Donna Sweet, Carolyn Bach and Cincy McClanahan enjoy the START party to benefit the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County at Hotel Venezia.
NORTH PORT — A local nonprofit is looking for people who can spare a couple hours each week to help a Ukraine refugee learn English.
Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is recruiting volunteers for its upcoming January training sessions. The organization will also be offering online training in 2023.
"We realized that many people who want to volunteer work during the week, which is when we hold our regular training," said Karen Bridegam, literacy coordinator for Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County. "We will begin to offer Zoom training in January."
Currently, there are more than 80 adults waiting for a tutor in North Port and another 10 in Venice, Bridegam said.
"You can help them by becoming a tutor. You don’t need a teaching background or to be able to speak a foreign language. Your time commitment will vary, depending on your and your student’s availability, but we recommend no less than an hour a week to meet with your student and discuss the lesson plans."
There are two in-person tutor training sessions in January.
In North Port, the tutor training will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6. at 6919 Outreach Way, Suite B.
In Venice, the tutor training will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 at the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice.
Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County recently celebrated its 40th anniversary of helping adults from all over the globe learn English, Bridegam said.
