NORTH PORT — Authorities arrested two people after allegations of abuse at Building Blocks Children Center, according to North Port Police.
Evelyn Jennings, 51, and Cindyu Desrosiers, 60, both face felony charges, according to a news release from North Port Police Department.
Both Desrosiers and Jennings are North Port residents.
"Earlier this month, NPPD received a report from a concerned parent that their child had visible marks and bruises after attending the center," the news release stated. "Since then, detectives have conducted a number of interviews and gathered evidence. NPPD has been working alongside child protection experts, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Florida Department of Health."
Jennings faces a count of abuse without great harm and Desrosiers faces three counts of failure to report suspected child abuse, the news release states.
Building Blocks Children's Center is at 2555 Toledo Blade Boulevard.
"Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jennings willfully abused the 3-year-old victim by intentionally inflicting physical injury upon the child and committing an intentional act by grabbing the victim by his arms and legs, which resulted in physical injury," the news release stated.
Jennings, according to the news release, has faced other allegations of "similar incidents" and notes she's been fired by "multiple" day care facilities in her career.
"Despite witnesses, and the Center’s leadership being made aware of the incident, Jennings did not receive any reprimands, nor was anything documented or reported to DCF," it stated. "Desrosiers is the appointed director of the facility and was made aware of the ongoing allegations of child abuse by staff and parents."
It stated Desrosiers failed to report the situations and "prevented another teacher from reporting them."
It noted an adult professional working with children have a "mandated" responsibility to report suspected abuse or abuse that's been reported.
“While we take all crimes seriously, one of the greatest responsibilities we have in law enforcement is helping those who cannot speak out for themselves,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison stated in the news release. “If you hurt a child in North Port, you can count on hearing from us.”
It praised parents who came forward with information. Anyone with further information can call 941-429-7382.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation," the news release noted.
