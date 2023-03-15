NORTH PORT — Police charged two people Tuesday with accessory after the fact in connection with the 2021 homicide of Micah Dankowitz.

Kenneth Seylhouwer, 40, and Kayla Seylhouwer, 18, were both charged with one count of accessory after the fact. In addition, Kenneth was charged with one count of tampering with or destroying physical evidence.


