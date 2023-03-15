Kenneth Seylhouwer, 40, and Kayla Seylhouwer, 18, were both charged with one count of accessory after the fact. In addition, Kenneth was charged with one count of tampering with or destroying physical evidence.
The charges were announced in a Wednesday morning press release from the North Port Police Department.
The release said that the charges were related to the killing of 18-year-old Micah Dankowitz in 2021.
Dankowitz was injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was placed on life support, but died from his injuries a few days later.
Witnesses allege that Dankowitz and an unnamed friend had been in an argument with a group of teenagers in a red Nissan Cube. The argument escalated until Dankowitz was allegedly throwing rocks at the car and the people in the car fired bullets at him.
Of those five, only one — 14-year-old Navarius Mason — is still facing charges, according to Sarasota County Court records.
Mason, now 16, is due to appear in court on a case management hearing on March 30. He has been scheduled to begin trial twice since June 2022, only to have the trial moved to a later date.
Two other suspects were charged with second-degree murder, but did not have charges pursued later. The remaining two suspects do not appear at all on Sarasota County Court records.
The accessory and tampering charges against both Seylhouwers arose out of recent investigation into the case.
In the heavily redacted arrest report provided to the public, investigators began investigating Kenneth Seylhouwer after speaking with sources connected to the case.
Officers interviewed Kenneth Seylhouwer at Sarasota County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges. After speaking with him, they then contacted Kayla for a separate interview.
The conversations with both suspects were heavily redacted in the public report. At one point, reference is made to a dive team attempting to find a "firearm" in a canal but coming back with negative results.
While Kenneth was already being held at Sarasota County Jail, Kayla was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday on a North Port warrant. She is due to be extradited to Sarasota County.
In the Wednesday press release, Police Chief Todd Garrison said he was proud of NPPD's Investigations Division detectives for identifying and charging the suspects.
“No matter how long it takes, we will seek you out, arrest you and deliver you to jail,” Garrison said.
Kenneth Seylhouwer is due to appear in Sarasota County Court on April 28.
