NORTH PORT— North Port Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash near the eastern entrance of North Port High School.
There is a complete road blockage on West Price Boulevard, so drivers should expect some delays.
"Tows are in route which should expedite the process, hopefully," said Josh Taylor, communications manager for the city.
There were no trauma alerts as a result. There were local transports.
No students were involved.
