SARASOTA - Two Sarasota County students are being confined at home after being exposed to a person who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to Sarasota County Schools.
The students are not showing signs of having COVID-19 and will be released by the school system to return to school after the Department of Health clears them.
The school system is not releasing information on what school or schools the students attend.
This is a developing story, and Sun Newspapers will be updating this throughout the day.
