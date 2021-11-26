Two women -- one 103 -- hurt in North Port collision Staff Report Nov 26, 2021 Nov 26, 2021 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two North Port women were critically injured in a three-car collision Friday at Tamiami Trail and Ortiz Boulevard at 9:20 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported. SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT NORTH PORT — Two North Port women were critically injured and two more people were hurt in a three-car collision Friday morning.The crash happened at Tamiami Trail and Ortiz Boulevard at 9:20 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.Two people in a sedan were headed east on Tamiami and turning left onto Ortiz. They turned in front of another car coming west on Tamiami, the FHP reported.The collision knocked the first vehicle into a third car, which was on Ortiz and next to the median and fountain. That car had been stopped there for the red light.The two women in the sedan, listed as a 68-year-old and a 103-year-old, both from North Port, were hurt. At least one person was flown to a trauma center for medical attention.Two other people, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, had minor injuries. They were in the car that was waiting for the light. A 27-year-old man driving the sedan that hit the turning car was not injured. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now North Port to sell drug house: Proceeds to city's forfeiture fund Laundrie attorney: Brian's parents learn cause of death was suicide, gunshot to the head Petito-Laundrie case prompted high police costs Off course? What's happening at Charlotte Harbor National? Gabby bench dedicated, tribute to a 'fallen angel' Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port to sell drug house: Proceeds to city's forfeiture fund Laundrie attorney: Brian's parents learn cause of death was suicide, gunshot to the head Petito-Laundrie case prompted high police costs Off course? What's happening at Charlotte Harbor National? Gabby bench dedicated, tribute to a 'fallen angel' Calendar
