NORTH PORT — North Port is the fourth highest growing city in America based on U-Haul truck moves throughout 2021, according to data compiled for the company.
The report said people coming to North Port in one-way U-Haul trucks rose nearly 10% year-over-year, while departures rose 8% from 2020.
Brian Faro, managing broker at Paradise Exclusive Realty in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, said he's been seeing people moving here from all over the United States.
"I've worked with people who are from New York, California, Washington and New Jersey," Faro said. "Pretty much the northern and northwest parts of the country."
When asked about the explosive growth in are housing prices, Faro said he feels it will stay steady.
"There are no indications of big increases or any decreases in the market conditions," Faro said. "Lack of inventory, great interest rates and high rent prices are continuing to drive the demand and keeping prices steady at this time."
Arriving customers accounted for 62% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in North Port during 2021 to make it a leading city for netting do-it-yourself movers.
"The Atlanta Braves just moved to North Port last year and there’s a whole new development going in around that complex," said Dave Thompson, U-Haul Company of Western Florida president.
"North Port has become a very attractive place to move. The homes are slightly cheaper than the surrounding cities and it’s conveniently located between Sarasota and Fort Myers. It was the No. 1 U.S. growth city in the U-Haul network for 2020, and it remained very attractive in 2021," he said.
Kyle Thompson moved to North Port in November. The first-time homeowner moved to the city from Michigan after learning he could work remotely.
He was staying at an Airbnb rental in Warm Mineral Springs for four months when he purchased a home that just came on the market.
"The waiting list to build a new home was so long, I decided to make an offer the day I looked at the home," Thompson said.
The Fort Myers market ranked sixth in top growth and the Sarasota-Bradenton market ranked 10th highest growth rated area, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.