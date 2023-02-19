NORTH PORT — As the Russian military moved toward an invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February of 2022, North Port’s Bohdana Puzyk described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “lunatic.”
“There is no reason for this war,” the Ukrainian native told The Daily Sun in an email.
But the invasion happened anyway, starting with a full-on attack by the Russian military on eastern regions of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
For nearly a year, residents of Southwest Florida have watched the news of the war with horror, as cities are destroyed, refugees are fleeing their homeland and soldiers and civilians are dying by the thousands.
The war hits closer to home here, because the region — especially North Port and parts of Port Charlotte — is home to large numbers of Ukrainians, Russians, Poles, Serbians and many other eastern Europeans — many drawn to the region by the warm sun and the famous Warm Mineral Springs.
‘A CALLING TO SERVE’
Lieda Boyko lives in Port Charlotte. She worries about her brother, Bohdan, who went to help wounded soldiers in Ukraine last year.
He is a 75-year-old physical therapist.
“He came back to the United States after having back problems,” Leida said. “He has a hernia from lifting wounded soldiers. After he has surgery, he’s going back to western Ukraine — against his wife’s wishes. He feels a calling to serve.”
Leida doesn’t plan to travel to Ukraine, but she and her sister, Olena, are helping support the defense of their country right here. They have held several yard sale fundraisers that raised thousands of dollars for Ukraine soldiers.
“Bohdan said the hospital is overrun and medical supplies are always short,” she said. “But they’re still functioning. His colleagues at the hospital are having a rougher time over there now — bombs disrupted the electrical grid, so it was functioning only on generators.”
Besides her siblings, most of her family remains in Ukraine.
“Our family does not want to leave — even without electricity — they won’t leave,” Olena said. “We are sending them warm clothes. But nobody is complaining. Everyone helps each other.”
Olena said her family canned all the vegetables from their gardens and sent them to the soldiers last fall.
“Nobody is starving,” she said. “People are helping each other and staying strong. They’re not hopeless at all, but they’re wondering when is this ever going to end? They’re just focusing on moving onward and forward.”
Olena said volunteerism is a new concept for the older Ukrainian generation.
“They were so surprised and amazed at the support of Americans,” she said. “They watch the news and are so grateful.”
Boyko’s cousin Roman and his wife, Halyna, came to Sarasota two months ago from Lviv.
“They were vacationing in Egypt when the war hit, so they went to Poland for a while and then came to Sarasota,” Olena said.
Their daughter, Zoryana, travels back and forth from Florida to Ukraine.
“She does humanitarian work, Olena said. “She carries supplies from Poland to Lviv. She also goes to central Ukraine and is familiar with the battalions and knows what they need. The last time she went, she had to spend three days in the bunker because of the bombing.”
“We know she has seen a lot more than she’s telling us,” Leida added.
HELPING FROM HERE
Bohdana Puzyk is president of Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.
The group of women — mostly Ukrainian born — make up Branch 56 and meet regularly in North Port. They often bake together, celebrate holidays in traditional ways, and discuss the news of the world, particularly when it concerns their home country.
Puzyk, 70, remembers having to hide under a desk when there were air raid drills in Ukraine during the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the country was part of the Union of Soviet Socialists Republics.
In those days, they were preparing for a possible attack from the United States that never came.
“It was horrible — we just wanted to be left alone,” she said. “And now another generation is having to live with this awful experience.”
North Port and the Warm Mineral Springs area have a population of more than 6,000 Ukrainians and Ukrainian Americans.
Over the past year, the local league members have held dozens of fundraisers for families in Ukraine. Club members have hosted concerts, yard sales and sold handmade crafts to help the people of Ukraine.
“We have raised money for expensive life-saving medical equipment, and we are grateful to fellow Americans in our community who are not of Ukrainian ancestry but have rallied behind us,” said UNWLA spokesperson Pat Zalisko.
Meanwhile, the Punta Gorda Rotary Club has become a fundraising engine for Ukrainian aid.
James Williams, the club’s Ukraine Relief Project Coordinator, said the club has raised more than $70,000 since March 2022.
“We send the funds to the Rotary Club of Czestochowa, Poland, which is working with our club and other clubs in Germany and the U.S. to purchase first aid supplies, surgical instruments and other medical supplies, food, thermal underwear, generators, and humanitarian aid items,” Williams said.
The Rotarians there work with the Ukrainian-owned Hegelmann Logistics Company, a trucking company in Czestochowa, to deliver the goods directly to cities and hospitals in Ukraine.
“They have delivered to Lviv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv,” he said.
One big-ticket item was a fire truck for the firefighters in Kharkiv.
‘THEY HAVE NOT LEFT’
Puzyk has a niece who continues to live in Lviv with her two daughters.
“They have not left and it does not seem that they will anytime soon,” she said. “They have found a normalcy to their daily lives; however the sirens go off all the time. No one gets use to it, but it is so often that it is almost routine.”
In total, Puzyk has four nieces with ties to Ukraine.
“Nadja (my husband’s sister’s child) the one with the two daughters, was born and raised in the U.S. and went to medical school in Ukraine,” Puzyk said. “She is an ophthalmologist. She married in Ukraine and stayed there.
“Stacia (my nephew’s wife) was born and grew up in Donbas. She came to America on a tourist visa and met my nephew, fell in love and married. Her father and grandmother both passed away before the war.”
“The entire building that she grew up in is leveled,” Puzyk said. “She has been very active and instrumental in sponsoring refugees to come to America.”
Marta married a nephew born in Lviv.
“Her family will stay and is not interested in leaving.”
Inna married a nephew is from central Ukraine.
“Her brother is in the military and currently stationed in Bakmut. His wife and child left and are in Germany while Inna’s mother, father and grandmother stayed in the village. They feel someone must protect what is theirs.”
“From all, what we hear is the sirens are relentless, the shelling is relentless,” Puzyk said. “But one must fight for one’s life and country.
