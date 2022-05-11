NORTH PORT — Her family may not yet have a home of their own, but Anastsiia "Stacy" Lezhanina's now has her shelter dog, Zorya, who safely made it to the United States from war-torn Ukraine.
Five days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Stacy's family was forced from their apartment in Kyiv to the Polish border. Stacy, 15, learned she had to surrender her two cats and Zorya, also loved by Stacy’s little brother Matthew, 9, and older brother Gleb, 16.
They each could only take a few belongings and their cellphones as new refugees.
After several days at the Polish border, Stacy volunteered translating and finding housing, jobs and linking new refugees with friends and relatives. The children learned their father, Olexi, couldn't go with them. He had to stay behind with the other men fighting for Ukraine.
The children and their mother, Victoria, boarded a plane for the United States. Stacy’s grandmother Galyna Onda — Victoria’s mother — also made it from Ukraine to Poland. She had to leave her ailing husband behind in Ukraine.
The family flew to Florida, landing at an airport in Miami. They were greeted by North Port mother of two Olga Koshman, who opened her home to them. Koshman co-owns Nurse Next Door with her sister-in-law, Natalya, in Port Charlotte. The pair have family in Ukraine. They’ve been helping send medical supplies and other items there since the war in their homeland.
Stacy and her brothers enrolled in local schools, but she she missed her dog who the family had to leave with a foster family in Poland, she told The Daily Sun.
Sandy Bea of North Port read an earlier story and wanted to help.
"I told myself, I can do something about this, I can get Stacy’s dog here," Bea said. "I called Olga and told I wanted to make this happen. I am a dog lover. I know having their dog would comfort the family."
All of the dog's paperwork was completed before the family left Poland. Zorya had a clean bill of health. Now all she needed was to be flown to Miami International Airport.
Bea had to buy an airline ticket for a human to ensure the dog would be transported. The family recently went to the airport's cargo area to pick up the dog.
"It was exciting to see her, I wasn't sure she would remember me," said Stacy, who held Zorya — whose name means Star in Ukraine — on her lap the whole ride home. "At first she was really hot because it doesn't get this hot in Ukraine, but she seems to be adapting well. We are so grateful to Sandra for her help. She is really great."
Bea realized Koshman had a dog and Zorya might need her own space to run, so she gave the family additional money for the dog's needs.
"The family is going through so much, I just wanted to help," she said. "I helped them get a fenced-in area for Zorya."
Stacy said she's doing well adapting to North Port High School.
"I have a lot of tests," she said. "I took an English test this week. I'm working hard. My brothers are, too. They like school here."
Several other strangers have helped the family purchase a vehicle.
"They were offered a house in Sarasota, but that's too far for them to be able to stay in the North Port schools," Koshman said. "There's a growing support system here for them. Victoria also filled out all of the paperwork to be able to work temporarily. We are all living under one roof and making it work."
For more information on how to help the family, call 916-519-0190.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.