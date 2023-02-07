NORTH PORT — For years, the celebration of Ukraine’s independence has been a joyous celebration for the members of the St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port.
But with the Russian invasion of that country approaching a year, the annual recognition of the country’s independence takes on a different tone this year.
A carnival, sponsored by the local chapter of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, is set for 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, inside the hall at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Blvd., North Port.
“We are calling it a carnival because some Ukrainians feel it is inappropriate to have a dance while there is a war going on,” Bohdana Puzyk said. “But the event is a fundraiser for the soldiers. The entertainment will be in Ukrainian.”
There will be traditional Ukrainian dance, complete with live music, Puzyk said. There will also be food for sale at the indoor event.
Fellow organizer Ksenia Rakowski said one woman made a basket of edible flowers to be raffled off that evening.
“It’s very beautiful,” Rakowski said. “We will also have two brothers — Victor and Walter Syzonenko — who will perform live music.”
All proceeds from the carnival and dance will go to support Ukrainian soldiers who are on the battlefield or have been injured in the fight against Russia.
“There are Ukrainian soldiers in the Orlando area for medical attention and rehabilitation, who we hope will be able to attend,” Puzyk said.
“We believe that there will be a super surge of aggression by Putin on the one-year anniversary and Ukrainian solders need supplies — first aid kits, boots, water purification tablets, etc. So, this is our way to raise money and supplies which are badly needed,” she said.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults are $25, teens are $10, and kids up to age 12 are free. For more information, call Lesia at 941-475-1587 or Ksenia at 973-687-6846.
