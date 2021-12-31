Ukrainian National Women’s League Branch 56 members, Halya Lisnyczyj, Vira Bodnaruk and Roma Guran prepare tins of baked cookies destined for the home-bound and those in skilled care in the Ukrainian community.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PATRICIA ZALISKO
Members of Ukrainian National Women’s League Branch 56 sing Christmas carols after their general meeting.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PATRICIA ZALISKO
Ukrainian National Women’s League Branch 56 members assemble tins of Christmas cookies and treats destined for the homebound and those in skilled care in the Ukrainian community.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PATRICIA ZALISKO
Christmas greetings in Ukrainian were affixed to each tin by Ukrainian National Women’s League Branch 56 members.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PATRICIA ZALISKO
Secretary Ksenia Kuzmych provides her report before the membership of Branch 56.
NORTH PORT — Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America met Dec. 7 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — commonly known as Oseredok — in North Port.
Attendees were in good cheer and guests were welcomed. Newly elected president Bohdana Puzyk presided over the branch’s regular monthly meeting.
After business was concluded, members assembled to pack decorated Christmas trees, which they had made at an earlier meeting, in gift boxes. Cookie tins were filled with homemade treats and cookies donated by the members. These gifts were packed up for delivery to all members of the Ukrainian community living in and around North Port who are confined to their homes or currently residing in assisted living, acute or skill care facilities.
While the assembly was underway, some members gathered to sing traditional Ukrainian Christmas carols, accompanied by the talented accordionist, Volodymyr Szpiczka, who is the husband of member Klara Szpiczka.
