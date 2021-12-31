NORTH PORT — Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America met Dec. 7 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — commonly known as Oseredok — in North Port.

Attendees were in good cheer and guests were welcomed. Newly elected president Bohdana Puzyk presided over the branch’s regular monthly meeting.

After business was concluded, members assembled to pack decorated Christmas trees, which they had made at an earlier meeting, in gift boxes. Cookie tins were filled with homemade treats and cookies donated by the members. These gifts were packed up for delivery to all members of the Ukrainian community living in and around North Port who are confined to their homes or currently residing in assisted living, acute or skill care facilities.

While the assembly was underway, some members gathered to sing traditional Ukrainian Christmas carols, accompanied by the talented accordionist, Volodymyr Szpiczka, who is the husband of member Klara Szpiczka.

For more information about the organization, visit www.unwla.org, or the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America's Facebook page.  

