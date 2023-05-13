NORTH PORT — Halyna Lisnyczyj, a Ukrainian woman who lives in North Port, found a humanitarian way to keep busy during the COVID pandemic shutdowns.
She turned a hobby into a fundraiser that would help orphans in Ukraine.
With time to spare and nowhere to go during closures, Lisnyczyj decided to compile and organize all of her favorite recipes that her family enjoyed, in order to create a one-of-a-kind cookbook.
To complete the project, Lisnyczyj turned to her daughter, daughter-in-law and husband for help.
Her daughter, Tanya Lisnyczyj-Petroff, a senior account executive for a pharmaceutical marketing agency, collected the recipes into a professionally bound hardcover book.
Halyna’s husband, Victor, who is a professional photographer, photographed the prepared dishes for the cookbook.
Their daughter-in-law, Laura Distefano-Lisnyczyj, who is an English professor, was recruited to be the book’s editor.
The cookbook was a family project two years in the making.
“Halyna’s original intention was to give the book to her children and grandchildren as her legacy, a collection of ‘Baba’s’ favorite recipes,” said Pat Zalisko, in an email.
“However, those plans took a turn when Tony Omelian, a longtime family friend, saw the finished product. He ordered two copies of the book from Halyna around the time that Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022. Tony had shown the beautiful cookbook to several people, and Halyna started to receive requests to purchase the book.”
What started as a project prompted by her love for her family now became an important cause to help her ancestral homeland and, particularly, its most vulnerable children.
“Halyna decided that it would make a great fundraising tool to support the Ukrainian Orphanages through the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA,” Zalisko said. “For every $100 donation to the Orphanage Fund, a buyer received Halyna’s cookbook as a gesture of thanks. The Lisnyczyj family covered the expenses of publishing 200 books and, to date, $20,000 has been raised and donated to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA in support of the Orphanages in Ukraine.”
Lisnyczyj and Zalisko are members of North Port Branch 56 of the National Women’s League. The club hosted several fundraisers over the past year to raise money for families and soldiers in Ukraine.
For more information about the cookbook, contact Halyna Lisnyczyj at 941-429-2350 or halynalis@comcast.net.
