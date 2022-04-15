NORTH PORT — Anna Pawliw couldn’t sleep at 3 a.m. as she was thinking about Putin’s war on Ukraine.
“I was looking at the crucifix on my wall, and I had a vision,” Pawliw said. “It is Lent and Good Friday today … I thought of how God let Jesus die on the cross, similar to how he is letting all these killings happening in Ukraine.”
She contacted a friend who called Lauren Young, a friend and a retired art teacher who is substitute teaching art classes in upstate New York.
“She said she would do a colored drawing of my vision,” Pawliw said. “I explained as best as I could what I had in mind, and her drawing was just amazing. The image represented my thoughts perfectly.”
It took Young about eight hours over two days to complete the drawing. She sent a copy to Pawliw.
“I was so honored that they chose me to do this project,” Young said. “I made it a priority to get it done — especially since Easter is this Sunday.”
Young is not Ukrainian, but she said she is angry and upset with the attack on Ukraine.
“I feel for all of those people who had to flee, or have been killed,” she said.
Pawliw said Catholics and Christians would understand the importance of the drawing.
The drawing has a wooden cross and a bloody image of the Ukrainian flag with a statement at the top “My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me,” which quotes Jesus as he is crucified.
The flag is presented in a map of Ukraine.
“Mary watched her son die on the cross on Good Friday,” she said. “Now we are all watching innocent Ukrainians — men, women, children — die every day. Senseless deaths. I pray that God will bring peace.”
Pawliw and Young have not met each other, but they have spoken on the phone.
“We have mutual friends, so it’s possibly we may have met many years ago,” Young said.
Pawliw has family and friends who are choosing to stay in Europe. She asked them to come to North Port.
“I have a 29-year-old cousin who is a doctor, she said she’s not going anywhere, she will stay and fight,” Pawliw said. “I have another cousin who works in information technology who said the same thing. They said we are fighting, we want freedom — none of my family wanted to come.”
