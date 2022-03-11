Ulana Rondiak's son, Petro, lives in Kyiv, Ukraine. The manager of a large automotive dealership, he is currently situated in Warsaw, Poland where he is working on housing and feeding refugees. Petrov is pictured (second from left) in the photo she is holding.
Ulana Rondiak's son, Petro, lives in Kyiv, Ukraine. The manager of a large automotive dealership, he is currently situated in Warsaw, Poland where he is working on housing and feeding refugees. Petrov is pictured (second from left) in the photo she is holding.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Ulana Rondiak is carried by her father across the border of Ukraine into Poland when she was 3-years old.
NORTH PORT — Ulana Rondiak doesn't remember the day her father carried her across the border of Ukraine into Poland because she was only 3 years old.
But she does have a photo of her parents, grandparents and uncles fleeing Ukraine in 1944.
Rondiak's son, Petro, lives in Kyiv, Ukraine. The manager of a large automotive dealership, he is in Warsaw, Poland, where he is working on housing and feeding refugees, as well as Ukrainian troops.
"He is helping all of his employees and their families find places to stay, and get food and clothing," Rondiak said. "The company he works for has donated money to his efforts."
Petro said there is plenty of food and goods in Poland and the shelves are stocked as of now.
"He said what is needed most right now is used cars to transport supplies to troops, and he is providing those from his company."
HER FAMILY IN UKRAINE
Rondiak has 21 relatives who are leaving their homes in Ukraine. Three are doctors who are working in hospitals almost 24 hours a day.
Like many of the 6,000 Ukrainians and Ukrainian-Americans living in and around North Port, she is worried for them and afraid of what comes next.
"It's so hard for them. Who wants to leave everything they've worked for behind?" she said. "At first they decided to stay and hide in the cellars. But now things are getting more dangerous and they have decided to leave."
More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled since the Russian attack of Feb. 24, according to the United Nations. More are expected to join the exodus.
"History is repeating itself. We were so happy to have our independence, and now this man is taking it away again."
One of her nieces has three children under 5.
"I am thinking about flying to Warsaw and helping her get to the United States … her husband stayed behind to fight. I don't see how she can do this alone, and she speaks very little English."
Rondiak, and her husband, Roman, have lost sleep over the situation.
"He was a colonel and a commander of an Army base in Massachusetts … he was a Green Beret. He's upset about this war, but he refuses to talk about it."
Before the invasion, Ulana and Roman would travel to Ukraine to visit relatives once every year.
For now, she is trying to decide where to place her nieces, nephews and their children if they do decide to come to Florida.
"I'd like to have them all stay here — but that's a lot of people in one house," she said. "Maybe I will get help from friends who live here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.