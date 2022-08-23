NORTH PORT — As the Ukrainians around the world plan to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Wednesday, members of the local community are planning a Ukrainian flag raising ceremony at North Port City Hall.
On Aug. 24, 1991, Ukraine’s parliament vowed to separate from the Soviet Union.
“Everyone is encouraged to wear your vyshyvanky (embroidered Ukrainian shirts or costumes) and bring your Ukrainian flags,” said Daria Tomashosky, president of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida.
Independence Day for Ukraine is usually celebrated with a military parade held in Kyiv, the country’s capital.
This year, due to the invasion of Russian military forces in much of Ukraine, no parade is planned. Instead, residents of Kyiv have set up an open-air museum of captured Russian tanks, according to Pat Zalisko, United National Woman’s League Association press secretary.
“There could be some aggressive reaction to that gathering, but hopefully it will be peaceful,” Zalisko said Monday.
The Rev. Dmytro Kasiyan, pastor at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church in North Port, is in Poland helping to distribute aid for the next two weeks, so no special services will be held at the church this week.
A proclamation will be read during the raising of the flag at the service on Wednesday, and attendees will join hands to coordinate with the rest of the world.
“It will sort of be like a human chain,” Tomashosky said. “We will be singing a patriotic song that is the song of the riflemen during the first world war. The lyrics are a message of resistance.”
Tomashosky said Ukrainians are sharing a message of strength.
“Of course there is always a concern of danger, but this year, it’s even more important to share this message. Right now, it’s not a happy Independence Day for us … but hopefully next year will be better.”
Tomashosky said the club is planning to host a community event to celebrate Ukrainian Day in October. The tentative date is Oct. 15 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 4100 S Biscayne Drive.
“We will be planning a breakfast or a lunch in October because so many people are away right now. Everyone is invited to the gathering in the church hall.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.