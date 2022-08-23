Ukraine rally in North Port

Ukrainians and their supporters protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a rally in February at Biscayne Drive and Tamiami Trail, North Port.

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

NORTH PORT — As the Ukrainians around the world plan to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day on Wednesday, members of the local community are planning a Ukrainian flag raising ceremony at North Port City Hall.

On Aug. 24, 1991, Ukraine’s parliament vowed to separate from the Soviet Union.


