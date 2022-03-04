NORTH PORT — The next step is giving.

That was the word Thursday following a show of solidarity as North Port officials joined local Ukrainians with ties to that embattled European country for a ceremonial flag raising.

North Port may be the first American city with a blue and yellow flag flying at its City Hall. North Port’s Slavic population runs in the thousands.

“Warms my heart,” said Daria Tomashosky, president of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida.

Tomashosky has been assembling cash and supply assistance for those amid that deadly conflict with Russia’s military.

“North Port is the best city in the nation,” she said.

The flag ceremony was intended as a unifying message, North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher said.


“Proud to say we’re standing beside you,” Fletcher said.

As the national flag was hoisted at City Hall, the Ukrainian national anthem was sung. A tearful group followed that with “God Bless America.”

“Our hearts and thoughts are with them,” Commissioner Alice White said of her fellow North Port residents and those in the midst of war.

The Ukrainian American Club had a collection campaign that started Saturday with performances at a North Port cultural center. That produced some $30,000, which is forwarded to nonprofits in assisting with relief in the Ukraine, Tomashosky said. Donations will be gathered in the coming days to further help, she added.

“This is Ukraine’s 1776,” North Port’s Gene Tomashosky said.

Details on helping are at ukrainianamericanclub.com, or at 941-587-3024.

