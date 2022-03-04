North Port officials and local Ukrainians raised a Ukrainian flag Thursday at City Hall. Pictured prior to the flag-raising are, from left, Ukrainian-American Gene Tomashosky, North Port city spokesperson Joshua Taylor, City Commissioner Jill Luke, Daria Tomashosky and Commissioner Debbie McDowell.
North Port officials and local Ukrainians raised a Ukrainian flag Thursday at City Hall. Pictured prior to the flag-raising are, from left, Ukrainian-American Gene Tomashosky, North Port city spokesperson Joshua Taylor, City Commissioner Jill Luke, Daria Tomashosky and Commissioner Debbie McDowell.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
North Port officials and local Ukrainians raised a Ukrainian flag Thursday at City Hall in a show of solidarity.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
North Port officials and local Ukrainians raised a Ukrainian flag Thursday at City Hall.
SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT
Sisters Olena and Lieda Boyko are hosting a yard sale at their home at 4439 McCullough St., Port Charlotte on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Sisters Olena and Lieda Boyko are hosting a yard sale at their home at 4439 McCullough St., Port Charlotte on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tomashosky has been assembling cash and supply assistance for those amid that deadly conflict with Russia’s military.
“North Port is the best city in the nation,” she said.
The flag ceremony was intended as a unifying message, North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher said.
“Proud to say we’re standing beside you,” Fletcher said.
As the national flag was hoisted at City Hall, the Ukrainian national anthem was sung. A tearful group followed that with “God Bless America.”
“Our hearts and thoughts are with them,” Commissioner Alice White said of her fellow North Port residents and those in the midst of war.
The Ukrainian American Club had a collection campaign that started Saturday with performances at a North Port cultural center. That produced some $30,000, which is forwarded to nonprofits in assisting with relief in the Ukraine, Tomashosky said. Donations will be gathered in the coming days to further help, she added.
“This is Ukraine’s 1776,” North Port’s Gene Tomashosky said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.