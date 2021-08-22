NORTH PORT — No vax, no paid time off when you're sick with coronavirus.
That's the essence of a policy at North Port City Hall for employees: If you test positive for COVID-19 and you're not vaccinated, unless you've accrued vacation time, you're not getting paid.
That contrasts with those who've been vaccinated — test positive and it's up to 14 days of paid leave.
That policy has taken greater importance, as 23 North Port staffers in the past seven days have tested positive, and 60 are in quarantine awaiting results, according to city officials. Most of those work from home. The city has about 700 workers.
North Port is “doing everything it can to encourage staff to get vaccinated,” city spokesman Josh Taylor said. “We rely on the expertise of the CDC … there's no playbook here.”
Like most places, North Port had tough decisions during the pandemic, closing City Hall over stretches as COVID-19 swept through the place, for instance. In a more striking incident in May 2020, North Port staffers returning from stand-downs had temperature scans and completed a health survey.
Those who passed wore a colored wristband at work. The city reported the screenings were voluntary and that no problems or complaints had surfaced.
But a self-described watchdog group had filmed staff passing the employee entrance, then posted accusations on social media with accompanying music.
“Excuse me, have you heard of Nazi Germany?” said Conni Brunni with Accountability=Better Community Direction, the group monitoring the morning's activities.
And just as pandemic numbers had flattened — Florida since March 2020 had some 41,000 attributable deaths — a variant of COVID-19 returned. Health officials linked Florida's vaccine rate, at about 50%, and lax masking rules for the surge. That correlated with a divided public on masking and vaccinations. North Port wasn't tracking its vaccinated workers, Taylor said.
Commissioner Alice White said the policy on paid leave for vaccinated workers reflected many workplaces, with the city needing "to take extra precautions when dealing with the public. We have that responsibility.”
City Hall visitors are invited to use online or drive-thru services. Office appointments are also required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.