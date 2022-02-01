Interstate crash

Emergency workers are on the scene of a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 183, between the Toledo Blade and Sumter Boulevard exits in North Port.

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-75 northbound in North Port, traffic is moving.

Traffic is backed up for several miles to the south.

