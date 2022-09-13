Interstate 75 crash Sept. 13, 2022

Authorities with Florida Highway Patrol and North Port Police Department are working at the scene of a crash early Tuesday along Interstate 75 northbound at Mile Marker 183. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

UPDATE: FHP states that all northbound I-75  lanes at mile marker 183 near the Sumter Boulevard exit in North Port have reopened.

NORTH PORT - Authorities are at the scene of a vehicle that crashed off Interstate 75 early Tuesday that has caused a long backup on the road. 

