Police with dogs searched the area off Chancellor Boulevard in North Port on Monday for a pair of bank robbery suspects. The attempted robbery took place at the Charlotte State Bank at Tamiami Trail and Aidan Lane.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN
Bank surveillance photos posted on Facebook by NPPD show two men, one in a blue hoodie and one in a red hoodie, both wearing masks and possibly gloves.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY NPPD
Police are searching for two men who tried to rob the Charlotte State Bank in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Police say this vehicle, captured on a surveillance camera, is believed to be involved in the attempted robbery of the Charlotte State Bank on Aidan Lane in North Port on Monday.
PROVIDED BY NPPD
NORTH PORT — Police are searching for two men who tried to rob the Charlotte State Bank in North Port.
The robbery happened about 2:30 p.m. at the Charlotte State Bank, 4300 Aidan Lane,
Two suspects, requested 50s and 100s, according to police radio communications. The teller refused. The men left in an unknown direction. The teller reported there was no weapon used in the attempted robbery. One man was wearing sunglasses and a hoodie.
Officers fanned out in a 1-mile radius at nearly all nearby shopping plazas and the neighborhood, which borders on Charlotte County, with the aid of at least one helicopter and K9 units. North Port Police and one K9 searched Chancellor Boulevard looking for the suspects.
In a social media post, police described the suspects as “two black males seen in these photos. Likely late teen to early 20s in age.”
Bank surveillance photos posted on social media by NPPD show two men, one in a blue hoodie and one in a red hoodie, both wearing masks and possibly gloves.
Later Monday, police released a photo of a vehicle that they believe was involved in the robbery attempt. The photo appears to show a silver SUV. Police said the presence of the vehicle means there is at least one other suspect involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or call the North Port Police Department’s non-emergency line at 941-429-7300.
