SARASOTA — The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus is co-hosting a four-part virtual speaker series, "Ukraine: One Year Later,” featuring leading experts from a variety of fields who will share insights on the geopolitical, economic and other impacts of the war in Ukraine.

The series is a follow-up to last year’s series, "Ukraine: What’s Next?" which was organized shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to a news release.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments