Keely Oellrich, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, lets the axe fly.

NORTH PORT — Military veterans, their families and supporters were the beneficiaries of a Tuesday fun night at The Axe Haus in North Port.

That event especially honored The Long Walk Home, a Venice nonprofit that provides mentoring, suicide prevention and other programs for veterans, said Ron Zaleski, its founder and a former U.S. Marine. He brings awareness to that cause walking barefoot, sometimes for thousands of miles, including a journey along the Appalachian Trail.

U.S. Air Force veteran James Killian's takes aim as he prepares to throw.

“I stopped wearing shoes,” Zaleski said of the years following his discharge in the 1970s. “I was one angry guy.”


Zaleski in 2006 re-focused his energies on empowering veterans with The Long Walk Home. The basics are debriefing, counseling and training discharged veterans to prepare them for successful re-entry into society. Other phases are directed at post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide prevention.

Zaleski's crew was joined Tuesday by other groups such as Operation Enduring Warrior and Vet Strong. Several dozen veterans and their families enjoyed pizza and axe tossing as part of the evening's festivities.

“It is one of the best nights of my life,” said Kevin Rouse, co-owner of The Axe Haus.

