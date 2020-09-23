NORTH PORT — A man has been airlifted to a local hospital after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home, police said.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Cranberry Boulevard and Lemay Lane in North Port.
According to city spokesperson Josh Taylor, the man at the wheel did experience some head injuries as a result of the crash.
Taylor said one person was home, sitting in the living room at the time of the crash, but was unharmed.
The North Port Police Department is conducting the investigation.
