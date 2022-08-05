NORTH PORT — Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County held a home dedication and blessing ceremony for the Boggs family in North Port on June 21.
The home was made possible with help from a Venice restaurant owner taking advantage of a tax credit program that encourages affordable housing construction.
The Venice Pier Group, which operates Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven on the Myakka River, made a $93,000 contribution to Habitat South Sarasota County, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
Thanks to the Community Contribution Tax Credit Program, the company gets a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for donations they make to approved, affordable housing organizations.
Habitat South Sarasota County is one of those organizations.
“We are very fortunate to operate in a community with such strong not-for-profit organizations,” Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group, stated.” We love being able to support an organization like Habitat for Humanity, not only with funding but also with manpower, to help aid them in their mission.”
Habitat CEO Christina McCauley was happy for the help.
“The Habitat team is so grateful for our longtime partnership with Venice Pier Group,” McCauley stated in an email. “Their overwhelming generosity over the years has helped many families achieve their goal of homeownership. We could not achieve our mission without outstanding community sponsors like Venice Pier Group.”
Habitat South Sarasota County’s mission is “to build safe, affordable housing for those in need in south Sarasota County.”
This year, the nonprofit is celebrating its 30th anniversary. It’s built 158 homes since 1992, and several more on the horizon in 2022, according to the organization’s website, www.habitatsouthsarasota.org.
For more information about the program, visit the website or call 941-493-6606.
