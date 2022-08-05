Venice Pier Group

From left, Mike, Donna and Justin Pachota of Venice Pier Group present a check to Habitat South Sarasota County CEO, Christina McCauley.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County held a home dedication and blessing ceremony for the Boggs family in North Port on June 21.

The home was made possible with help from a Venice restaurant owner taking advantage of a tax credit program that encourages affordable housing construction.


