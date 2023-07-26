Neal protest

A group opposed to the construction of a shopping center in North Venice has raised enough money to appeal a City Council-approved land-use change to circuit court.

VENICE — The North Venice Neighborhood Alliance declared victory Tuesday in its effort to fund a court appeal of a controversial Venice City Council land-use decision.

It could be months before the group learns whether that success translates into judicial success.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments