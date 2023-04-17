SARASOTA — The consulting contract with Vermilion Education LLC has returned to the Sarasota County School Board's agenda for Tuesday night's meeting.
And opponents — who say the district is rushing to engage an untested firm with ties to right-wing Hillsdale College — say they will return to protest the proposed deal as well.
School Board chair Bridget Ziegler first introduced the idea of Vermilion as a consultant at a March 21 board work session, presenting a contract at a board meeting later in the day. The contract would give the consulting firm open access to district policies, documents and staff to perform a "District Improvement Study."
She said during the workshop that Vermilion could help staff navigate the “challenges and issues” that happen when “components of certain types are finding their way” into curriculum and programs the district uses.
“It’s an impossible burden on our staff,” she said. “I wanted to bring it forward and present it to the board…. I don’t have a specific scope of work.”
Ziegler did not reply to an email request to be interviewed for this story.
Protesters gathered in the parking lot prior to the board's next meeting April 4, and, during public input time, denounced the consulting firm in the meeting.
The opponents, including School Board member Tom Edwards, have pointed out that the company's founder, Jordan Adams, is a product and former employee of Hillsdale College, a private Michigan college that espouses a radical right-wing education, and that he started the company in December.
Also criticized was the provision of the contract that makes Adams answerable only to Ziegler.
Ziegler tabled discussion of the contract until the April 18 meeting. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at School District headquarters at 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
The version of the contract on that meeting's agenda shows a cost of $28,000 to the district, half of which would be due upon signing.
Several organizations are queuing up for a rally to protest the contract, beginning at 4:45 p.m., sponsored by Youth Chapter of the Women's Voices of Southwest Florida and Sarasota County Students. The groups are being joined by the nonprofit Save Our Schools and the Democratic Public Education Caucus of Manasota.
"Let's show them our support as they stand in support of Tom Edwards and against anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech," the groups event notice states on social media. "Please sign up to speak at the meeting and make your voice heard in opposition of the Vermilion contracts."
In a statement emailed to The Daily Sun on Monday, Lisa Schurr of Support Our Schools said her group is opposed to the Vermilion contract for several reasons.
"Hillsdale College has developed a Christian-infused curriculum, which distorts the history of this country and which is taught locally at a private school attended by Ms. Ziegler’s children. Mr. Adams was involved in reviewing Florida math books for Critical Race Theory and also worked on the troubling revamp of Florida civics education," Shurr wrote.
"Support Our Schools strongly believes in the separation of church and state and that any attempt to infuse Christian-based curriculum into our public schools is unacceptable. We feel that spending $28,000 on an unqualified consultant chosen without an open and transparent bidding process is gross malfeasance on the part of Ms. Ziegler and any school board members who vote for approval of this contract."
